Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00.

EXFY traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 296,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,898. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

