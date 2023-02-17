Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00.
EXFY traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 296,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,898. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
