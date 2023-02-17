Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.77

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

