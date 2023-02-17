Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

