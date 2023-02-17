Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,203. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

