David A. Lorber Acquires 500 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,125.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PhenixFIN Trading Down 2.2 %
PFX stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PhenixFIN Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.