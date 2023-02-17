David A. Lorber Acquires 500 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,125.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PFX stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 91,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

