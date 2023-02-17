David G. Cooper Sells 16,639 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEX opened at $197.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

