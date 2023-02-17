Dawson James Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Neutral

Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 56.1 %

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 138,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

