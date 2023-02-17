Dawson James Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Neutral

Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
