Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Daniel C. Martin Sells 1,159 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Daniel C. Martin sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $17,500.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,381 shares in the company, valued at $881,553.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 491,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

