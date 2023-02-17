DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and $1.07 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

