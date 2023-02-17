Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $28.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 131.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

