Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $402.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.40 and a 200 day moving average of $394.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

