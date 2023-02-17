DEI Price Down 11% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 11% against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $5,367.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00413162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

