Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.04.

Several research firms recently commented on DLVHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($80.65) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($67.74) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($69.89) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($65.59) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

