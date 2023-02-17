Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Rahul D. Samant Sells 13,124 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. III Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 93,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

