Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.36. 5,427,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,658,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

