Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of DNLI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares in the company, valued at $57,008,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares in the company, valued at $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

