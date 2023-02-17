Dero Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00018937 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $60.08 million and approximately $177,242.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,859.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00416024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00091208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00670886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00546627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00175848 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,296,894 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

