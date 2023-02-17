Desjardins Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 3.4 %

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$477.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

