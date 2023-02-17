Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €15.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK traded up €1.20 ($1.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.50 ($12.37). The company had a trading volume of 23,317,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.15.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

