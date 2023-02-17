Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,657.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,621.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,524.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,553.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

