Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $15.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.