Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.37) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.45).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 101.67 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.22. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.12 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,692.00.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.