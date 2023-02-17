Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 486 ($5.90) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($5.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 478.43 ($5.81).

Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.2 %

BDEV stock opened at GBX 461.50 ($5.60) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.60 ($7.42). The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 934.40.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 66.20%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.92), for a total value of £43,006.95 ($52,205.57).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

