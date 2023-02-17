Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taylor Wimpey from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

