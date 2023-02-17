Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $190.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

About Visteon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.