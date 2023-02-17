Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €10.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €10.70 ($11.51) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

LHA opened at €9.65 ($10.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.25 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of €8.07 ($8.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

