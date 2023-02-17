Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPSGY. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.01. 57,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,082. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

