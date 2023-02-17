Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

