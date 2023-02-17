Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Devon Energy stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
