Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.