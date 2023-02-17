Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,981,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 9,098,870 shares.The stock last traded at $52.73 and had previously closed at $55.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

