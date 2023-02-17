DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,625. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $138.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.