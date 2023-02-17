DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $172.48 million and $8.06 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,239.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00411748 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013677 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00090347 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00665762 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00541177 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00173895 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,026,006,957 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars.
