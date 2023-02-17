Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.83

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $12.40. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 425,105 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

