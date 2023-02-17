Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.83

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $12.40. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 425,105 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.