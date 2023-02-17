DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Update

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.39. 770,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,562. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 4,623,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

