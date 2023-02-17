Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 4,908,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,817,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

