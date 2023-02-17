DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 541,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 32,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%. The business had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Shaun Noll bought 3,469,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shaun Noll purchased 3,469,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $971,499.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Nicholas Urban purchased 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $42,650.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,504,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,232 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,580 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

