DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 541,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Nicholas Urban bought 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Nicholas Urban bought 133,284 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,784 shares in the company, valued at $142,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shaun Noll purchased 3,469,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,504,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,031. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,232 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

DRTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,361. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.45. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 160.42% and a negative net margin of 37.69%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

