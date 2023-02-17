DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 541,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Nicholas Urban bought 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Nicholas Urban bought 133,284 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,784 shares in the company, valued at $142,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shaun Noll purchased 3,469,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,504,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,031. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DRTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,361. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.45. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 160.42% and a negative net margin of 37.69%.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
