DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98, a PEG ratio of 929.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.