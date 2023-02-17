Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $211,325.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Simon Segars sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $211,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,289.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $84.26. 311,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

