Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4 %

Dollar General stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

