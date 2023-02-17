DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 36,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,699,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,401. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

