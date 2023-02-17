DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
DraftKings Trading Up 14.5 %
DraftKings stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,670,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,030,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
