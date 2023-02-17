DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DraftKings Trading Up 14.5 %

DraftKings stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,670,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,030,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 412,438 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.