Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DREUF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. 4,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

