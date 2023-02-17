Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

DRVN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Price Performance

Driven Brands stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

About Driven Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.