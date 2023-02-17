DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $52.45 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.