Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,079,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,010,184 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -149.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,309,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,339,000 after buying an additional 653,938 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

