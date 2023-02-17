DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 18,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

DD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 317,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

