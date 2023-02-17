dYdX (DYDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $261.50 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00012515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $466.52 million and approximately $261.50 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

