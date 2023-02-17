Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $33.57 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

