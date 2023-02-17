Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.70 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

